Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
AVINASH WARALE
@avinash_k_w
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
India
Published
on
September 10, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5300
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
india
HD Grey Wallpapers
ganapati
God Images & Pictures
indian festival
worship
accessories
accessory
People Images & Pictures
human
figurine
HD Art Wallpapers
bead
Buddha Images
finger
jewelry
Public domain images
Related collections
holidays
449 photos
· Curated by Lisha Reid
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures
Vegan
152 photos
· Curated by Kale Yes
vegan
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Make Art
86 photos
· Curated by Katie Ballue-Dommel
Music Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
piano