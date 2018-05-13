Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Roman Polidario
@rdpolidario
Download free
Vatican Museums, Roma
Published on
May 13, 2018
Free to use under the Unsplash License
The spiral staircase inside Vatican Museum, viewed from ground.
Share
Info
Related collections
Shapes
68 photos
· Curated by ALEXANDRA BIDNER
shape
building
architecture
ICONIA BRAND
26 photos
· Curated by Juanita Apraez Murillo
HD Grey Wallpapers
hand
business
SNM
271 photos
· Curated by Christian Eggenberger
snm
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
Related tags
vatican museums
tire
roma
ceiling
building
logo
trademark
glass
Light Backgrounds
looking up
traditional design
architecture
circle
hexagon
shape
HD Pattern Wallpapers
rome
vatican museum
HD White Wallpapers
Free images