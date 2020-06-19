Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mehmet Turgut Kirkgoz
@tkirkgoz
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Travel
Share
Info
Kathmandu, Nepal
Published
on
June 19, 2020
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
kathmandu
nepal
architecture
building
housing
temple
People Images & Pictures
human
worship
shrine
tower
steeple
spire
flagstone
HD City Wallpapers
urban
town
downtown
dome
monestery
Free stock photos
Related collections
Reflections
175 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
reflection
outdoor
lake
Work and collaboration
56 photos
· Curated by Katharina Becker
work
business
Website Backgrounds
Ûber Cool
135 photos
· Curated by Clem Onojeghuo
People Images & Pictures
human
fashion