Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Annie Spratt
@anniespratt
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
January 12, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Selective focus photo of frosty heather on a cold, winters morning.
Related tags
outdoors
frost
HD Grey Wallpapers
fragility
heather
plant
winter mornings
new forest
Winter Images & Pictures
frsoty
cold
delicate
remote
frozen
pale
neutral
vulnerability
selective focus
frosty
new forest national park
Backgrounds
Related collections
Boho
282 photos
· Curated by Marta St
boho
minimal
plant
Plants
32 photos
· Curated by Heather Villagran
plant
Flower Images
blossom
Sacred
145 photos
· Curated by Kiley Werezak
sacred
Flower Images
plant