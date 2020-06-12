Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
christian erra
@christian_9523
Download free
Share
Info
Salerno, Salerno, Italia
Published on
June 12, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
FASHION
38 photos
· Curated by Dave Newhouse
fashion
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
Simmonds
63 photos
· Curated by Emma Atkinson
simmond
thread
sewing
Magazine
53 photos
· Curated by Andrea Masselos
magazine
HD Grey Wallpapers
Brown Backgrounds
Related tags
apparel
clothing
vest
salerno
italia
blazer
navy suit
tailoring
custom suit
tailor
rough stitch
tailor made
waistcoat
coat
People Images & Pictures
human
overcoat
lifejacket
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers
Free pictures