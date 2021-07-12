Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alex Fung
@cyfung17
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Yim Tin Tsai, Hong Kong
Published
on
July 12, 2021
FUJIFILM, X-T20
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
yim tin tsai
hong kong
plant
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
arecaceae
Tree Images & Pictures
outdoors
vegetation
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Watch the Sky
210 photos
· Curated by Jessica Wright
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
sunrise
Collection #75: Brit Morin
6 photos
· Curated by Brit Morin
People Images & Pictures
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #69: Tobias van Schneider
9 photos
· Curated by Tobias van Schneider
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images