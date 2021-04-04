Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ronnie Schmutz
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Schweiz, Schweiz
Published
on
April 4, 2021
Apple, iPhone XS
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Sea of fog
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
schweiz
Nature Images
switzerland
sea of fog
nebelmeer
Mountain Images & Pictures
fog
HD Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
mountain range
peak
HD Snow Wallpapers
ice
slope
glacier
Free pictures
Related collections
Inspiration Diverse
316 photos · Curated by Cecile Rayssiguier
inspiration
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Earthy
35 photos · Curated by Jennifer Ann
earthy
plant
outdoor
Pacific Northwest
77 photos · Curated by Carol Doane
pacific northwest
united state
outdoor