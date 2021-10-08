Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sean Foster
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Gatlinburg, TN, USA
Published
on
October 8, 2021
Canon, EOS Rebel T6
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Leather wrapped walker.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
gatlinburg
tn
usa
editorial
appalachia
fall fashion
Travel Images
street people
street photography
leather pants
clothing
apparel
pants
People Images & Pictures
human
jacket
coat
Brown Backgrounds
jeans
denim
Free stock photos
Related collections
Inspiration
152 photos · Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
inspiration
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
orange & red
106 photos · Curated by manu schwendener
HD Red Wallpapers
HD Orange Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Earth Tones
83 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
HD Grey Wallpapers
interior
HD City Wallpapers