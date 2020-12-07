Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Anastasia Zhenina
@disguise_truth
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
December 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Food Images & Pictures
cranberries
recipe
Apple Images & Photos
ingredients
Light Backgrounds
cook
cooking
cozy
HD New Year Wallpapers
candy
candies
HQ Background Images
Christmas Images
Fruits Images & Pictures
berries
flash
HD Dark Wallpapers
atmosphere
mood
Public domain images
Related collections
Tropical & Summer
7 photos
· Curated by Archie Samengo-Turner
Summer Images & Pictures
HD Tropical Wallpapers
palm
Humanity
246 photos
· Curated by Jimmy Xander
humanity
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Makers: Cat and Ben
16 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
hand
picture