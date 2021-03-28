Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Patrick Federi
@federi
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Neue Hard, Zürich, Schweiz
Published
on
March 28, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
zürich
neue hard
schweiz
night city
nightshot
long exposure night
long exposure city
bridge
traffic
street
zurich
kreis 5
aerial photography
aerial city
aerial cityscape
Brown Backgrounds
lighting
Light Backgrounds
Backgrounds
Related collections
Intersections
23 photos
· Curated by Patrick Federi
intersection
road
schweiz
Zürich
77 photos
· Curated by Patrick Federi
zurich
schweiz
zürich
Neon/City/Colors/Urban 6
253 photos
· Curated by Raymond Kotewicz
HD Neon Wallpapers
urban
HD City Wallpapers