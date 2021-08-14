Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Steven Van Elk
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Indiana, USA
Published
on
August 14, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Wheel Bug crawling around on the screen door
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
indiana
HD Grey Wallpapers
usa
insect
wheel bug
macro insect
assassin bug
macro photography.
cricket insect
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
arachnid
spider
grasshopper
grasshoper
Free images
Related collections
Still Waters
122 photos
· Curated by Sharon Scott
still water
lake
reflection
Welcome to the 6ix.
17 photos
· Curated by Patrick Tomasso
6ix
toronto
building
Earth from Above
1,796 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
above
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers