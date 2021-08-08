Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lucas Andrade
@lucaslafotografia
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 8, 2021
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
human
People Images & Pictures
face
female
Women Images & Pictures
photo
photography
portrait
Girls Photos & Images
finger
Public domain images
Related collections
Health & Fitness
114 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
fitness
Health Images
Sports Images
Collection #7: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
collection
outdoor
sunlight
THE WILD LIFE
564 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
wild
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal