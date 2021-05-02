Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Keso Kekutia
@mistravn
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Turkey
Published
4 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
"Tortum castle" (Turkey), (Historical Tao-Klarjeti)
Related tags
Turkey Images & Pictures
ruins
fortress
nature green
Nature Backgrounds
nature landscape
Landscape Images & Pictures
historical place
Nature Images
outdoors
field
grassland
countryside
building
bunker
cliff
rural
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Urban Jungle
85 photos
· Curated by Desiree Templeman
urban
building
Light Backgrounds
Technology
105 photos
· Curated by David Busto
technology
HD Grey Wallpapers
electronic
PINKS, PURPLES, AND ALL THE HUES IN BETWEEN
814 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
HD Purple Wallpapers
HD Pink Wallpapers
Flower Images