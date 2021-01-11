Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
MeadowZ
@wintermeadow
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
January 11, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
sunlight
Light Backgrounds
flare
vegetation
tree trunk
silhouette
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Contemplative
159 photos
· Curated by Sam Littlefair
contemplative
plant
human
Just Add Type | Vol. 2º
326 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Collection #63: Andrew Chen
8 photos
· Curated by Andrew Chen
architecture
building
HD City Wallpapers