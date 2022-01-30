Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sanju Uthaiah
@uthaiahbb
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
Apple, iPhone 6s
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
taj mahal
delhi
People Images & Pictures
human
vacation
tourist
monument
architecture
building
tomb
dome
People Images & Pictures
Free stock photos
Related collections
Through a Rainy Window
132 photos · Curated by Susan Wilkinson
rainy
HD Windows Wallpapers
rain
Collection #10: Crew
9 photos · Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
flora
plant
blue
426 photos · Curated by Anna
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
HQ Background Images