Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Antonio Castellano
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 4, 2020
Canon, EOS 550D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Flowering cactus in white pot with white stones
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
cactus flower
white pot
white stones
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
cactus
wedding cake
Food Images & Pictures
Cake Images
dessert
Birthday Cake Images
photography
photo
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #13: Crew
10 photos · Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Light Backgrounds
Collection #150: Jeff Sheldon
9 photos · Curated by Jeff Sheldon
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Look Up
57 photos · Curated by Maarten van den Heuvel
building
architecture
HD City Wallpapers