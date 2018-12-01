Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Waqar
Available for hire
Download free
Published on
December 1, 2018
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Share
Info
Related collections
Water Plants
455 photos
· Curated by Jane Adams
plant
droplet
Leaf Backgrounds
iPhone aesthetic
10 photos
· Curated by Karen Ins
leafe
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Orange Wallpapers
Home wallpapers
262 photos
· Curated by Rohitha Bollipalli
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
veins
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
open
free
Fall Images & Pictures
wet
cold
autumnal
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers
leaves
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Forest Wallpapers
Brown Backgrounds
Public domain images