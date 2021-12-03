Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lorena Preda
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Parcul Alexandru Ioan Cuza (I.O.R.), Strada Baba Novac, București, România
Published
on
December 3, 2021
Canon, EOS 500D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A swan on the lake
Related tags
parcul alexandru ioan cuza (i.o.r.)
strada baba novac
bucurești
românia
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
swan
lake
Nature Images
Nature Backgrounds
nature images
Animal Backgrounds
park
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
Blue Backgrounds
close up nature
close-up
lake view
view
Free images
Related collections
Sometimes in Winter...
181 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
Winter Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers
Tranquil
47 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Ann
tranquil
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
Magic
86 photos
· Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
magic
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers