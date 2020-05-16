Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kanwardeep Kaur
@kavar05
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Melaka, Malacca, Malaysia
Published
on
May 16, 2020
Canon EOS M6
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Palak Paneer- Cottage Cheese and Spinach Curry
Related tags
melaka
malacca
malaysia
palak
curry
foodphotography
foodstyling
paneer
spinach
cottagecheese
indiancurry
palakpaneer
cardamom
tandoori
bowl
meal
Food Images & Pictures
dish
soup bowl
plant
Free images
Related collections
cooking book
11 photos
· Curated by Brenda Booth
cooking
Food Images & Pictures
bowl
FOOD
55 photos
· Curated by maxime f
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
cooking
Cookbook
45 photos
· Curated by Aparna Majmudar
cookbook
Food Images & Pictures
plant