Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
bikey karki
@nepal9773
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 6, 2022
Apple, iPhone 7 Plus
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
architecture
building
temple
shrine
worship
construction crane
pagoda
tank
military
military uniform
armored
army
People Images & Pictures
transportation
vehicle
human
spire
steeple
tower
dome
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Nature & Peace
155 photos · Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Collection #105: Amanda Hesser
9 photos · Curated by Amanda Hesser
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Collection #189: Jason Fried
7 photos · Curated by Jason Fried
human
People Images & Pictures
calm