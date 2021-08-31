Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Leslie Beasley
@lesliebeasley
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Mayo Clinic, Rochester, United States
Published
6d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Front of Mayo Clinic from my hotel.
Related tags
mayo clinic
rochester
united states
hospital
clinic
road
asphalt
tarmac
Car Images & Pictures
automobile
transportation
vehicle
People Images & Pictures
human
office building
building
zebra crossing
urban
HD City Wallpapers
town
Free stock photos
Related collections
flowers
182 photos
· Curated by Lenka
Flower Images
plant
blossom
Collection #117: Squarespace
7 photos
· Curated by Squarespace
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #54: Jeff Sheldon
10 photos
· Curated by Jeff Sheldon
desk
HD Wood Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds