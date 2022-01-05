Go to Shruti Awati's profile
@shruti_28
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Lonavala, Lonavala, India
Published agoApple, iPhone 12
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Nature

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

lonavala
india
Nature Images
vegetation
plant
outdoors
rainforest
land
Tree Images & Pictures
building
Jungle Backgrounds
garden
Free stock photos

Related collections

Roads
97 photos · Curated by Zachary Spears
road
outdoor
highway
Water
252 photos · Curated by Abigail Naidu
HD Water Wallpapers
wafe
outdoor
Home & Productivity
55 photos · Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
home
plant
Website Backgrounds
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking