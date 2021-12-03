Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mohammed Sultan Farooqui
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 3, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Body Builder getting ready for his next repetition 🏋️♀️
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
human
man
face
torso
arm
skin
working out
exercise
Sports Images
Sports Images
beard
Backgrounds
Related collections
Anxiety
188 photos
· Curated by Katie Woelz
anxiety
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Plants
277 photos
· Curated by Wilfried Santer
plant
flora
HD Green Wallpapers
InSHAPE
736 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
inshape
architecture
building