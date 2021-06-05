Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
jerzy kapelus
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
3 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Flower Images
blossom
geranium
petal
pollen
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #9: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
field
Light Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
Architectural lines
992 photos
· Curated by Viktor Forgacs
architectural
line
building
Collection #82: Jared Erondu
9 photos
· Curated by Jared Erondu
outdoor
Star Images
HD Wallpapers