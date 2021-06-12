Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Raimond Klavins
@raimondklavins
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bhaktapur, Непал
Published
on
June 12, 2021
Canon, EOS 7D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
View of Pharping valley near Kathmandu Nepal
Related tags
bhaktapur
непал
HD Brick Wallpapers
plant
vegetation
bush
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
fireplace
indoors
path
walkway
Tree Images & Pictures
wall
outdoors
Nature Images
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Unsplash Instant
168 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Good Morning!
137 photos
· Curated by Danilo Aquino
morning
HD Good Wallpapers
Food Images & Pictures
Expedition
132 photos
· Curated by FORQY WordPress Themes
expedition
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images