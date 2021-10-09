Go to Lukáš Kačaliak's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Malá Fatra, Turany, Slovensko
Published on Xiaomi, Redmi Note 9 Pro
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

slovensko
malá fatra
turany
Sky Backgrounds
nature images
Nature Backgrounds
winter hill
zima
mala fatra
climbing
travelling
winter hiking
winter hike
winter landscape
hiking trail
hike
góry
hory
slovakia
HD Cross Wallpapers
Backgrounds

Related collections

Women @ Work
21 photos · Curated by Lauren M
work
Women Images & Pictures
human
Epic Atmospheric Nature
112 photos · Curated by MeKenzie Martin
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
sunrise
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking