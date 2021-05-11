Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Petr Magera
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 11, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
The first days of ripening microgreens
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
microgreens
manufacturing
cityfarm
Related collections
Say Cheese
185 photos
· Curated by Olivia Smith
camera
photography
electronic
Yoga mindfulness
63 photos
· Curated by Carolin Voigt
mindfulness
Yoga Images & Pictures
Website Backgrounds
Red
119 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Red Wallpapers
plant
flora