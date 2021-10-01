Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anton Atanasov
@blooddrainer
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
4d
ago
Canon EOS 6D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Nature Images
macro
bugs
HD Green Wallpapers
Bee Pictures & Images
insect
invertebrate
Animals Images & Pictures
apidae
honey bee
hornet
wasp
andrena
vegetation
plant
photography
photo
spider
arachnid
bumblebee
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Texture
75 photos
· Curated by Kate Radcliffe
Texture Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Roads
62 photos
· Curated by laze.life
road
outdoor
freeway
Sun
57 photos
· Curated by laze.life
Sun Images & Pictures
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures