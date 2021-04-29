Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
iam_os
@iam_os
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Vaticano, Папский Престол (Государство-город Ватикан)
Published on
April 29, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Golden globe sculpture Sphere in Sphere in Vatican
Related tags
vaticano
папский престол (государство-город ватикан)
sphere
christian art
rome
italian
art design
sculpture
golden
globe
vatican
furniture
bench
People Images & Pictures
human
architecture
building
downtown
urban
town
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #138: Everlane
7 photos
· Curated by Everlane
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
Car Images & Pictures
Collection #37: Crew
8 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
petal
faceless
932 photos
· Curated by apple s.
faceless
hand
People Images & Pictures