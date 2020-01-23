Go to Amber Goetz's profile
@mxamber
Download free
green plant in close up photography
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Aliso Creek Trail, Aliso Viejo, CA, USA
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

white sage, nature

Related collections

Road Trip & Outdoor
156 photos · Curated by Samuel Chong
trip
road
outdoor
In the woods
290 photos · Curated by sd winter
HD Wood Wallpapers
outdoor
camping
Beautiful Bridges
40 photos · Curated by Scott Webb
bridge
architecture
building
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking