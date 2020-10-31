Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jon Moore
@thejmoore
Download free
Share
Info
Broad Ripple, Indianapolis, IN, USA
Published on
October 31, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Reflective
521 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
reflective
reflection
outdoor
People
529 photos
· Curated by Isaac Holmgren
People Images & Pictures
human
Women Images & Pictures
Geometry
120 photos
· Curated by Samantha Morello
geometry
building
architecture
Related tags
wall
HD Brick Wallpapers
broad ripple
indianapolis
in
usa
stone wall
HD Grey Wallpapers
paint
weathering
Best Stone Pictures & Images
Best Stone Pictures & Images
bricklayer
siding
foundation
spray paint
HD Brick Wallpapers
bricklaying
brick-laying
brick-lay
Free images