Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
ABHISHEK IYER
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Eurasian spoonbill from Sultanpur bird Sanctuary
Related tags
birds of india
indian birds
photography
eurasian spoonbill
wildlife photography
bird photography
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
egret
ardeidae
heron
waterfowl
crane bird
stork
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Colour.
330 photos
· Curated by Kathleen Gr
colour
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Uplifting
88 photos
· Curated by Robert Milos
uplifting
outdoor
HQ Background Images
MotherEarth
78 photos
· Curated by Melanie O'Leary
motherearth
Flower Images
rock