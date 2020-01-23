Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Marieke Tacken
@maretak
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 23, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
moss
fungus
mushroom
agaric
amanita
Public domain images
Related collections
Flora and Fauna
444 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Carlsson
flora
Flower Images
plant
Fungi & Friends
38 photos
· Curated by For The Wild Collective
fungi
mushroom
plant
plants and trees
427 photos
· Curated by Bee Felten-Leidel
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
outdoor