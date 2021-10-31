Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stephanie Klepacki
@sklepacki
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 1, 2021
Apple, iPhone 8 Plus
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Color Wallpapers
HD Orange Wallpapers
autumn leaves
fall leaves
autumn color
leaves
turning of leaves
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
maple
maple leaf
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #144: WeWork
9 photos
· Curated by WeWork
work
blog
Creative Images
Pet Lovers
40 photos
· Curated by Alfredo Paterno
pet
Animals Images & Pictures
Dog Images & Pictures
Still Lifes
349 photos
· Curated by Cora Geroux
Life Images & Photos
Flower Images
plant