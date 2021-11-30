Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Laura Cleffmann
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
15d
ago
Apple, iPhone 12 Pro Max
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
sun set
morning sun
Sun Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
screensaver
freezing cold
cold
winter landscape
winter morning
sun rise
winter wonderland
Nature Images
outdoors
ice
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Brown Backgrounds
HD Snow Wallpapers
fir
Free stock photos
Related collections
Collection #80: Elliot Jay Stocks
9 photos
· Curated by Elliot Jay Stocks
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
Festive with blank space
95 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Trends
Space Images & Pictures
festive
HD Holiday Wallpapers
books, libraries, paper
219 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
Paper Backgrounds
library
Book Images & Photos