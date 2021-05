Thaipusam 2020 The word Thaipusam is a combination of the month of the Hindu calender, Thai and the name of a star from the Indian astrology, Pusam. Thaipusam is the biggest and the most significant Hindu public display in Malaysia as the celebration is all about faith, endurance and penance. It is celebrated as a sign of appreciation to Lord Murugan. Every year, millions of people gather at various temples nationwide to celebrate Thaipusam in a grand scale