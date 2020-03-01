Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Pauline 🦋📷
@paubvl
Download free
Share
Info
Benedictine Abbey of Abu Gosh, Mahmud Rashid Street, Abu Ghosh, Israel
Published on
March 1, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
FarmRanger
77 photos
· Curated by Mariechen Plessis
farmranger
field
Animals Images & Pictures
Israel
19 photos
· Curated by phoenixx
israel
plant
outdoor
Aloe Vera
19 photos
· Curated by Annie HD
aloe vera
plant
aloe
Related tags
plant
aloe
benedictine abbey of abu gosh
mahmud rashid street
abu ghosh
israel
vegetation
Free stock photos