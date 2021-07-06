Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Himal Rana
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Published on
July 6, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
tsim sha tsui
hong kong
cocktails
old fashion
human
People Images & Pictures
restaurant
pub
bar counter
Food Images & Pictures
food court
meal
night life
lighting
cafeteria
dish
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Couple
42 photos
· Curated by Frida Yáñez
couple
People Images & Pictures
Love Images
Just Add Words
108 photos
· Curated by Tracy Saunders
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Winter Images & Pictures
Soleil
105 photos
· Curated by MARCO MUSUMECI
soleil
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers