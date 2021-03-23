Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Roger Starnes Sr
@rstar50
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
March 23, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Jersey calf in fenced pasture
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
Cow Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
cattle
mammal
calf
Free pictures
Related collections
Street Life
167 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
street
HD City Wallpapers
building
Photos for Lifestyle Bloggers
253 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
lifestyle
plant
indoor
Roads
99 photos
· Curated by Wilfried Santer
road
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor