Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Lorena Schmidt
@lorenaschmidt
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
March 3, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
blossom
Flower Images
flower arrangement
flower bouquet
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Animal Magnetism
250 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Eye Images
Collection #154: Andre Benz
9 photos
· Curated by Andre Benz
HD Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
HQ Background Images
Aerial
547 photos
· Curated by Walls by JFL
aerial
outdoor
aerial view