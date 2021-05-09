Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Miguel Almeida
@miguel_a_86
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 9, 2021
samsung, SM-G980F
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Nature Images
lake
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers
winter landscape
winter mountains
winter lake
Nature Backgrounds
ice landscape
ice lake
portugal landscape
outdoors
HD Water Wallpapers
Mountain Images & Pictures
ice
mountain range
HD Scenery Wallpapers
peak
wilderness
Landscape Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
The Colorful Collection
1,266 photos
· Curated by Chris Barbalis
colorful
HD Color Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers
Pattern & Symmetry
255 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
symmetry
HD Pattern Wallpapers
architecture
The Great Outdoors
29 photos
· Curated by Lindsay Pietroluongo
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images