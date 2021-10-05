Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
sagar shrestha
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 6, 2021
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
bride
nepali bride
red dress
wedding photography
clothing
apparel
People Images & Pictures
human
face
female
robe
fashion
gown
Wedding Backgrounds
smile
wedding gown
Women Images & Pictures
portrait
photography
photo
Creative Commons images
Related collections
STREET STYLE
320 photos
· Curated by Chloe Stephens
style
street
People Images & Pictures
Look Up
57 photos
· Curated by Maarten van den Heuvel
building
architecture
HD City Wallpapers
Faded Adventures 🌲
109 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
adventure
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers