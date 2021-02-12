Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jan Huber
@jan_huber
Download free
Share
Info
Wildert, Illnau-Effretikon, Schweiz
Published on
February 12, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A stork standing on mown meadow.
Related tags
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
stork
waterfowl
wildert
illnau-effretikon
schweiz
crane bird
fauna
migratory
HD Sky Wallpapers
wing
evening
nobody
outdoors
standing
environment
HD White Wallpapers
wildlife
wild
Free images
Related collections
Drone Pictures
2,275 photos
· Curated by Nick Nice
drone
outdoor
aerial view
The Wedding
255 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
Wedding Backgrounds
Women Images & Pictures
bride
Christmas
228 photos
· Curated by stephanie jones
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Holiday Wallpapers