Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Charles Deluvio
@charlesdeluvio
Download free
Published on
November 16, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Delicata Squash
Share
Info
Related collections
Autumn
5 photos
· Curated by Robert Seager
HD Autumn Wallpapers
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Sugar and detox
37 photos
· Curated by MaryAnn Jones
plant
Food Images & Pictures
produce
Food
21 photos
· Curated by May Al
Food Images & Pictures
plant
produce
Related tags
plant
Food Images & Pictures
sliced
produce
yam
sweet potato
vegetable
fries
delicata
squash
Brown Backgrounds
Public domain images