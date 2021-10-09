Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Giulio Gabrieli
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 9, 2021
Canon, EOS 4000D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Tree Images & Pictures
bark
HD Wood Wallpapers
rusty
HD Forest Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Dark Wallpapers
Brown Backgrounds
HD Wood Wallpapers
plant
tree trunk
Free stock photos
Related collections
Camera
3,103 photos · Curated by Lisha Reid
camera
len
photography
The Classics
65 photos · Curated by Marce
classic
HD Grey Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
Backgrounds
237 photos · Curated by Clem Onojeghuo
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds