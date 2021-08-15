Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Valentin Vlasov
@aga4ar
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 15, 2021
Apple, iPhone 11
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
grain
produce
vegetable
Food Images & Pictures
seed
cactus
nut
honey bee
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
insect
Bee Pictures & Images
Free pictures
Related collections
Oh Baby!
31 photos · Curated by Samia Liamani
Baby Images & Photos
HD Kids Wallpapers
human
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
69 photos · Curated by Valencia Ng
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
blanket
Collection #178: Flipboard
10 photos · Curated by Flipboard
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
architecture