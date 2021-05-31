Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
May 31, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Mortuary Temple of Hatshepsut, Egypt.
Related collections
Moving Light
44 photos
· Curated by J O
Light Backgrounds
night
Fireworks Images & Pictures
Soul Care
196 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
hand
Austria
140 photos
· Curated by Paul Gilmore
austria
outdoor
hiking
Related tags
monastery
architecture
building
housing
pillar
column
archaeology
gate
Desert Images
discovery
egypt
egyptian
God Images & Pictures
heat
heritage
HD Holiday Wallpapers
landmark
Mountain Images & Pictures
mummy
sculpture
PNG images