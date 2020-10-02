Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Carlos Andrés Gómez
@andresg93
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
October 2, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
mammal
cattle
Animals Images & Pictures
Cow Images & Pictures
dairy cow
Free pictures
Related collections
Pumpkin, Spice, and Lattes
260 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
latte
Pumpkin Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
Collection #176: Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Birds Images
Monday Mantra
30 photos
· Curated by Rachel Drudi
HQ Background Images
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers