Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Nature
Share
Info
Published on
June 14, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Flower Images
blossom
geranium
iris
pollen
petal
anther
asteraceae
daisies
daisy
flax
aster
photography
photo
agapanthus
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Nature
144 photos
· Curated by Kahin
Nature Images
plant
outdoor
collage
186 photos
· Curated by María Augusta Schardong
collage
plant
HQ Background Images
Bible verses
41 photos
· Curated by Gail Baines
Bible Images
outdoor
sea