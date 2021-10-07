Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Charlene Olsen
@bhappy59
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 8, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Nature Images
outdoors
building
countryside
housing
rural
shack
hut
House Images
field
grassland
shelter
Grass Backgrounds
plant
Free images
Related collections
Collection #135: Ryan Merkley
8 photos
· Curated by Ryan Merkley
Star Images
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Editor's Choice: 2017 Photos of the Year
75 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #187: Square
8 photos
· Curated by Square
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers